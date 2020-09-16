1 wedding may undo Maine’s virus fight, officials say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Public health authorities in Maine say they fear a coronavirus outbreak stemming from a wedding and reception in the northern part of the state has the ability to undo much of the progress it has made battling the virus. That single event caused outbreaks in at least two other locations in Maine, with more than 170 people contracting the virus and seven deaths. The “super spreader” event started with wedding attendees in the Katahdin region and spread to the community at large and to a nursing home in Madison. An attendee worked at the York County Jail, 220 miles away, where there are more than 70 cases. The state is also investing an outbreak at a church in Sanford, home of the wedding’s officiant.