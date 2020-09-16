A bit cooler with a slightly more smoke today

Smoke from western wildfires continues to pass overhead and it will again give us a day of hazy sunshine.



We do have a front making its way through the area this morning.



While we will stay dry, the winds will turn to the north and start bringing some cooler air into the area.



Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s today with a northerly breeze at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



The winds will die down tonight and it will be a cooler night with lows in the 40s.



You may smell just a bit more smoke today and tomorrow with the northerly breeze pulling just a bit more smoke into our area.



If you have a respiratory issue, you may have some minor impacts over the next couple of days.



Temperatures will continue to dip over the next couple of days; how cool it will be on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.