A cold front cools us down slightly as smoke persists

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is another nice day of weather, but it’s hard to tell with the smoke above.

Hazy skies continue today, but the smoke remains high in the atmosphere, giving us good air quality at the surface for now.

The temperatures made it to the mid 70s, and the sky was mostly sunny.

A cold front makes it’s way through, cooling us down for tonight.

The low will be in the mid 40s, with a partly cloudy sky.

Tomorrow will be another hazy day with sunshine.

The high will reach the low 70s.

Thursday night has a small chance of rain showers, in the very late night hours, which could linger into early Friday morning.

Friday looks slightly different, with more clouds overhead, and the high around 70.

If you enjoy the summer warmth, don’t worry because the weekend returns highs in the 80s.

But how long will that last? Check out News 4 tonight to get your full forecast.