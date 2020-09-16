Big Ten football excites sports bars

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After the Big Ten Conference announced fall football will happen, one local sports bar is getting excited.

"Just come watch football. Football will take care of itself," said Wheelhouse Bar and Grill Owner Jim Brown.

Sports bars are on the edge of their seats at the thought of an uptick tick in business.

"We need this. Everybody needs this to survive and the restaurant business has been hit so hard by this. For a sports bar to have sports and be able to get people to come back out and feel somewhat normal, it's awesome," said Brown.

Siouxlanders can dust off their University of Nebraska scarlet and cream or their University of Iowa gold and black.

Brown said he feels for the bars in other parts of the state that have had to close due to the pandemic.

"It's hard. It's hard I mean when you still pay property taxes and rent, to have somebody close you…you're not going to survive," said Brown.

With the anticipated increase in customers, Brown said the health and safety of his bar can still be maintained.

"We still have a large restaurant. We have all the tables spaced six feet apart, but we want to actually see people come in and enjoy the seats and enjoy the 42 TVs we have and watch football," said Brown.

For now, sports have nine weeks of college football to keep fans coming back.