 Skip to Content

Colorado workers protest COVID-19 fine issued to meat plant

New
2:56 pm South Dakota news from the Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A union representing workers at a Colorado meatpacking plant where six workers died of the coronavirus and hundreds more were infected is claiming a fine issued to the company is too low. The union plans a protest Wednesday afternoon and says that federal officials should have fined the JBS USA-owned plant in Greeley more for alleged failure to provide safe working conditions. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the company $15,615 fine on Sept. 11. While the United Food and Commercial Workers Union labeled the fine as insulting and ineffectual, the company called it excessive.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content