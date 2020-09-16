Cyprus: EU sanctions an option to halt Turkey’s gas search

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The president of Cyprus says the European Union shouldn’t discard imposing tougher sanctions to get Turkey to give up an “unlawful” hydrocarbons search in the eastern Mediterranean that has ratcheted up tensions. President Nicos Anastasiades said the EU should weigh using “all means at our disposal” while responding to Turkey to avoid setting “a double standard.” He was alluding to the 27-nation bloc’s consensus to sanction Belarusian officials for alleged election fraud and violence against protesters while remaining split on whether to impose tougher sanctions on Turkey. European Council President Charles Michel visited Cyprus on Wednesday. Michel says the EU should back up calls for solidarity with Cyprus “with words and actions.”