EU top official proposes new 2030 target to reduce emissions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission president is proposing to reduce Europe’s total greenhouse emissions by 55% by 2030, much higher than the current goal of 40%. Ursula Von der Leyen said Wednesday in the European Parliament the new target will be “too much for some and not enough for others,” but should help the 27-nation bloc achieve climate neutrality by 2050. EU leaders agreed last year to make the bloc’s economy carbon neutral by the middle of the century.