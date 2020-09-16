Ex-manager of bone-strewn cemetery charged with embezzling

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former caretaker of a Connecticut cemetery where police found bones strewn about and new graves placed over old ones is facing a new charge of embezzling more than $60,000 from the cemetery. Bridgeport police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 66-year-old Dale LaPrade on a first-degree larceny charge in connection with the theft from Park Cemetery in Bridgeport. She previously was charged with felony interfering with a cemetery and larceny. A woman who answered a phone listing for LaPrade declined to comment Wednesday. In 2018, Bridgeport authorities found about 130 graves disturbed at the cemetery, included those of Civil War veterans.