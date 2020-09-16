Experts cite ‘crimes against humanity’ in Maduro’s Venezuela

GENEVA (AP) — Independent experts commissioned by the U.N.’s top human rights body have issued a scathing, in-depth report alleging crimes against humanity committed by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The report commissioned last year by the 47-member-state Human Rights Council said Wednesday that those found responsible for crimes like extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, arbitrary detentions and torture must be held account. The findings were based on nearly 3,000 cases that were investigated or examined and extensive interviews. The authors concluded that Maduro and his defense and interior ministers were aware of crimes committed by security forces and intelligence agencies.