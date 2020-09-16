Hawaii to allow travelers to skip quarantine with virus test

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii’s governor says that starting Oct. 15, travelers arriving from out of state may bypass a 14-day quarantine requirement if they test negative for COVID-19. Travelers will have to take the test within 72 hours before their flight arrives in the islands. The governor says drug store operator CVS and healthcare provider Kaiser Permanente will conduct the tests as part of an agreement with the state. Earlier this year Hawaii had plans to start a pre-travel testing program on Aug. 1 but had to postpone them as COVID-19 cases spiked on the U.S. mainland and in Hawaii. A shortage of testing supplies also forced delays.