Israel strikes Gaza after rocket fire during US ceremony

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military has struck Hamas militant sites in the Gaza Strip in response to rocket fire toward Israel the previous night that coincided with the signing of normalization agreements between Israel and two Arab countries at the White House. Wednesday’s exchange offered a stark reminder that the festive events in Washington would likely do little to change Israel’s most pressing conflict next door. The barrage began Tuesday night just as the ceremony in Washington was getting underway to formalize the new agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. Two Israelis were lightly wounded. The military said it struck about 10 sites belonging to Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers