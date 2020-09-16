Man wanted in shootings arrested after early-morning search

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Pennington County Sheriff’s Office officials say they’re arrested a South Dakota man accused of shooting one man and injuring another. Twenty-two-year-old Jamys Flying Horse, of Rapid City, was taken into custody about around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on charges of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and commission of felony with a firearm. The warrant stemmed from a Sept. 6 shooting in Rapid City. Authorities say Flying Horse and a juvenile were pulled over by a sheriff’s deputy about 2:15 a.m. when the deputy noticed the vehicle had no license plates. The two suspects fled the scene. Flying Horse was apprehended about four hour later hiding in a creek, after law enforcement used a drone to help find him.