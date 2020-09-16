New companies face tough task overcoming pandemic, recession

NEW YORK (AP) — Among the businesses the coronavirus outbreak has pummeled are an untold number of companies that were on the verge of launching or that were in their early days when the virus hit. Some owners have had to put the business on hold, while others have changed their products and services to find new customers. The outbreak has also been an impetus for some people to launch companies, including many who were laid off and needed to earn a living. Owners of all these fledgling businesses face a tough road as they try to bring in customers not only in a pandemic but also in a recession.