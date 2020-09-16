No emergency training for crew on boat where fire killed 34

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Crew members of a Southern California dive boat have told investigators they weren’t trained on emergency procedures before a fire broke out last year and killed 34 people. Federal documents released Wednesday say the cause of the predawn blaze aboard the Conception remains undetermined. One crew member told investigators he saw sparks flash when he plugged in his cellphone hours before the fire. The boat was carrying 33 passengers on a Labor Day weekend scuba diving expedition last year and was anchored near an island off the Southern California coast. All of the passengers and a crew member sleeping below deck were killed. The other five crew members survived.