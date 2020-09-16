Pentagon Papers leaker comes to the defense of Assange

LONDON (AP) — Daniel Ellsberg, one of the most famous whistleblowers in living memory, came to the defense of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in his legal fight to avoid extradition to the United States from Britain. He told London’s Central Criminal Court that the pair had “very comparable political opinions.” The 89-year-old, who is widely credited for helping to bring about an end to the Vietnam War through his leaking of the so-called Pentagon Papers in 1971, said there are echoes of his experience in the way Assange is being treated. Like Assange, Ellsberg faced the prospect of decades, at least, in prison.