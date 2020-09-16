Man reports to Sioux City hospital for gunshot wound, arrested on drug charges

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A male shooting victim was arrested Wednesday after reporting to a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, at about 11:50 a.m. a male was transported by a friend to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's. Police say the victim had a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say the male was treated and released from medical care.

Afterwards, the shooting victim was taken into custody by SCPD and was charged with possession of a controlled substance and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time and the location of the incident is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.