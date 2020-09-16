Senators seek highest civilian honor for Till and his mother

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican and a Democratic senator say Congress should give the nation’s highest civilian honor posthumously to Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley. GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey say the Congressional Gold Medal is long overdue for the Till family. Till was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 by white men who were later acquitted despite eyewitness testimony tying them to the killing. Mamie Till-Mobley demanded an open-casket funeral for her son in Chicago. A photograph of Till’s brutalized body galvanized the Civil Rights movement.