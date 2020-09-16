Sept. 16: Iowa reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, 748 more recoveries and 1 additional death

(KTIV) - There were 775 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 75,275 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 76,050 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 55,005 have recovered. That's an increase of 748 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported one more virus-related death within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 1,234.

As of Sept. 15, there are 291 total hospitalizations across Iowa due to the virus. Of those hospitalizations, 79 are in the ICU and 32 are on ventilators.

Officials say Iowa has over 2,900 inpatient beds, 427 ICU beds and 780 ventilators available.

In Iowa, 5,733 new tests were given for a total of 707,186 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 54 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 4,646.

The SDHD reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll to 59.

To date, 3,838 of the county's cases have recovered.

A total of 37 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Twenty of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had no new virus cases confirmed, keeping its total to 1,901. Of those cases, 1,793 of them have recovered.

Thus far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported three new positive cases, bringing its total to 261. Officials say 224 of those cases have recovered.

Thus far, Clay County has had three virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County has had 452 total virus cases, with 389 of them reported as recovered.

Dickinson County has had six virus-related deaths.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 931 to 943 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 554 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has had 20 virus-related deaths reported thus far.

Sioux County

As of Sept. 16, the state health department says Sioux County has had 1,153 positive cases. Officials say 731 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has had a total of three virus-related deaths.