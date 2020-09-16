Sept. 16: Nebraska reports nearly 450 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 449 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 39,419.

Three new virus-related death was reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 439.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 176 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,172 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 29,799 to 29,966 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 413,473 tests have been conducted in the state, and 373,432 have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had one more COVID-19 cases, for a total of 72.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Cuming County

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department says out of the 1,301 residents tested in Cuming County, 113 have tested positive for COVID-19. Of those cases, 78 have recovered.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cuming County.

Dakota County

Health officials reported two new COVID-19 case in Dakota County. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total positive cases to 2,082.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, Dakota County has had 43 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had five new positive cases. To date, the county has had 94 total cases.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Madison County

Health officials say 788 residents in Madison County have tested positive for the virus. There has also been a total of seven virus-related deaths in the county.

Stanton County

The ELVPHD says there have been 48 positive COVID-19 cases in Stanton County.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Stanton County.

Thurston County

Local health officials have confirmed no new positive cases in Thurston County. The county has reported 274 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Three more positive cases were reported in Wayne County, for a total of 97 thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.