US unveils broad vaccine plan — but no quick rollout

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is outlining a sweeping plan to make COVID-19 vaccines available for free to all Americans. But a top health official cautioned that widespread vaccination is unlikely until well into 2021. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Senate lawmakers that any vaccine available this year will be reserved for the most vulnerable. The Trump administration has continued to push its own timeline that a vaccine could be broadly available within weeks. Public skepticism of the vaccine effort continues after recent revelations that a Trump official tried to gain control over a key CDC scientific publication.