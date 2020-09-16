WATCH LIVE: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference

JOHNSTON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Johnston, Iowa.

The news conference comes one day after Gov. Reynolds signed a new proclamation that reopened shuttered bars and night clubs in four central and eastern Iowa counties.

The new proclamation allows bars, night clubs, wineries, breweries and similar businesses, in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, and Polk counties, to reopen.

Those businesses, in a total of six Iowa counties, were closed almost three weeks ago as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

But, in two of those six counties -- Johnson and Story -- those businesses will remain closed for the time being.