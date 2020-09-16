Winnebago Public Schools closed for second day due to COVID-19 concerns

Winnebago Public Schools closed for second day due to COVID-19 concernsNew
WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public schools in Winnebago, Nebraska, will be closed for a second day tomorrow.
According to a post on Facebook, schools in Winnebago were closed Wednesday because of positive COVID-19 test reports in the community.
After receiving additional information from the Winnebago Health Department, the Winnebago Public Schools canceled classes on Thursday.
Thursday, September 17, will be a virtual learning day. There will be no activities or practices through Sunday, September 20.