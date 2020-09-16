 Skip to Content

Winnebago Public Schools closed for second day due to COVID-19 concerns

New
4:43 pm Coronavirus, Nebraska News, Top Stories

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) -- Public schools in Winnebago, Nebraska, will be closed for a second day tomorrow.

According to a post on Facebook, schools in Winnebago were closed Wednesday because of positive COVID-19 test reports in the community.

After receiving additional information from the Winnebago Health Department, the Winnebago Public Schools canceled classes on Thursday.

Thursday, September 17, will be a virtual learning day. There will be no activities or practices through Sunday, September 20.

After receiving additional information from the Winnebago Health Department, WPS has determined that there will be NO...

Posted by Winnebago Public School on Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Author Profile Photo

Dean Welte

Related Articles

Skip to content