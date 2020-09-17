$1M bail cut for some held after protests of police shooting

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Bail amounts have been dramatically reduced for several people accused of committing crimes during a civil disturbance last weekend in Lancaster that included vandalism to public buildings. LNP reported that bail for nine of 13 defendants was lowered Thursday. Several had faced $1 million bail, and now several of them won’t have to put up any money to be released. The charges stem from protests over the fatal police shooting on Sunday of Lancaster man Ricardo Munoz. Body camera video shows him wielding a knife when an officer responded to his sister’s request to have him committed for mental health treatment.