Belarus activists make list of police from protest crackdown

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The main opposition candidate in Belarus’ disputed presidential election says activists are compiling a list of law enforcement officers who were allegedly involved in violence against protesters denouncing the results of the vote. Nearly 7,000 people were detained and hundreds were brutally beaten by police during the first several days of post-election protests in Belarus. Opposition supporters claim the Aug. 9 vote was rigged to reelect President Alexander Lukashenko to a sixth term and are demanding his resignation. Lukashenko’s main challenger in the election, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, said Thursday that the opposition was drawing up a list of individual officers and officials involved in the police crackdown.