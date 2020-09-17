Biden will appear at drive-in town hall near hometown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is returning to Pennsylvania on Thursday night for a socially distanced town hall near Scranton, where he was born. The event comes after Biden discussed campaign strategy with allies in the Senate. For the first time since winning the nomination, Biden is facing live, unscripted questions from voters. The coronavirus pandemic is responsible for the unusual format of the CNN event. It’ll be a drive-in of 35 cars parked outside PNC Field. Audience members will watch the candidate speak on a stage and screens set up in the lot, and can listen on their radios from inside their cars.