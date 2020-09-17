California paid leave law among nation’s broadest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law that lets more people than almost anywhere else in the country take time off from work to care for a family member without fear of losing their job. California lets people take up to 12 weeks off from work to care for a family member while still getting paid a portion of their salary. But the law only includes companies with at least 50 employees. The law Newsom signed Thursday extends those protections to companies with at least five employees. Data from the National Conference of State Legislatures shows the law is one of the most expansive in the country. Newsom said the law is more important during the pandemic.