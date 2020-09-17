‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris arrested on child porn charges

CHICAGO (AP) — “Cheer” star Jerry Harris has been arrested on charges of felony production of child pornography. In a federal complaint filed in Chicago, the U.S. Attorney’s office alleges that Harris solicited pornographic images over a period of more than a year. The arrest of Harris comes days after twin Texas boys filed a lawsuit alleging that the 21-year-old sent them sexually explicit photographs of himself and cornered one of them in a bathroom and begged for oral sex. Harris was a breakout star of the Netflix documentary series that followed the cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.