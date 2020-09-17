First lady promotes Trump’s approach to opioid crisis in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump has used her first solo public trip outside Washington since before the start of the coronavirus pandemic to showcase a piece of her “Be Best” youth well-being initiative in a state her husband is hoping to win in November. The appearance came Thursday during the stretch run of this year’s presidential election, in which President Donald Trump is looking to pick up swing states like New Hampshire to win reelection. Trump lost the state to Democrat Hillary Clinton by fewer than 3,000 votes in 2016. It was the second narrowest margin of victory in the election. Only Michigan was closer, and Trump won that state.