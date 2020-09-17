Germany to improve safety of Jewish sites after Halle attack

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is providing $26 million to improve security of synagogues and other Jewish sites in the country following an anti-Semitic attack last year. The government pledged to step up security after a right-wing extremist tried to force his way into a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on Judaism’s holiest day, Yom Kippur, killing two passers-by after he failed to get in. The botched attempt at carrying out a massacre caused alarm in Germany, which has sought to protect its Jewish population in response to the genocide of 6 million Jews perpetrated during the Nazi era. The head of Germany’s Central Council of Jews said the new funds would help Jewish communities that are struggling with the financial burden of security measures.