Gordmans in Sioux City set to close on Sept. 27

(KWWL) -- Gordmans stores across the state of Iowa are set to close their doors soon, and that includes the one in Sioux City.

According to their corporate website, stores in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport, Sioux City, Council Bluffs and both locations in Des Moines will close on September 27. The only store not slated to close in the state, according to their website, is the location in West Des Moines.

The Gordmans locations in Omaha and Sioux Falls are also slated to close.

Gordmans declared bankruptcy in March of 2017 and announced the closure of all of its stores, including locations in Waterloo, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport, Des Moines, and Sioux City. It was then announced in April of 2017 that all of those locations would remain open.

It's unclear how many employees will be impacted by the closures or if any employees will be given employment opportunities at any of the stores that will remain open.

Gordmans' corporate office has not responded to requests for more details.