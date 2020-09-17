Grassley, Ernst ask DOJ, FTC to investigate price gouging after Iowa derecho

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - Iowa's U.S. senators are asking two federal agencies to investigate possible price gouing in the wake of last month's derecho, which devastated parts of central and eastern Iowa.

President Trump has already approved federal disaster assistance for Iowa, which sustained an estimated $4-billion in damage.

Senators Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst worry the catastrophic damage done to homes, businesses and farms has given rise to scammers and opportunists, who want to take advantage of the disaster. This week, Grassley and Ernst sent a letter urging the Justice Department, and Federal Trade Commission, to investigate possible price gouging and scams targeting Iowans. In the letter, Grassley and Ernst say, "it is imperative that your departments investigate allegations of wrongdoing, fraud and price gouging related to the Iowa derecho, and aggressively go after the individuals who engage in these activities."

The move came after both senators heard stories of price-gouging from Iowans as they toured the hardest-hit areas. "We heard it from farmers about the price of steel very dramatically going up," said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa. "We heard it from people in the cities where maybe the cost of material went up very dramatically."

Grassley says, back in April, Attorney General William Barr said anyone engaging in price fixing, or price gouging, during the pandemic, should be prosecuted. Grassley hopes the same standard will apply in Iowa with the derecho.

You can read the full letter sent by Grassley and Ernst here.