Gulf between Trump and doctors on mask wearing gets wider

3:14 pm National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The gulf between President Donald Trump and public health experts over wearing face masks keeps getting wider. Trump has gone back and forth on face masks in the roughly six months since the coronavirus took root in the U.S., muddying the message from doctors and health officials who say masks are crucial to slowing the spread of the virus. White House officials insist Trump has always supported mask wearing. But the president’s own words and actions tell a very different and, to some, a very puzzling story.

Associated Press

