Iowa’s Ferentz excited about return of Big Ten football

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced that football would return the weekend of October 23. Iowa was one of the schools who voted to play back in August.

Head Coach Kirk Ferentz says his team is "really excited" about the opportunity to play. He says a very small number of player have expressed concern about playing.

Ferentz says the whole COVID-19 experience has been surreal and compared it to a science fiction movie.

"It was really exciting for our players to get that news yesterday," said Ferentz. "To see their faces, announced it to the various groups in the morning and we had a team meeting last night, but just a total different demeanor and tone. It's going to be a challenge, it's a unique challenge, we knew that, everything this year has been. But the other part of the equation is everybody's working under the same guidelines. We're raring to go but we're hardly ready to go and that's really the challenge that's in front of us right now."

Ferentz says the Hawkeyes plan to keep the 'wave' tradition for the kids in the Children's Hospital, even if there are no fans in the stands.