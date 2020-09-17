LAKES AREA NEWS: “Fair food to go” event keeps fair spirit alive

Clay County, Iowa (KUOO Radio) - If this was a normal year, the Clay County Fair would be going on right now in Spencer. Thanks to COVID-19, this year is anything but normal.

But you can still get a taste of the fair this week. Jeremy Parsons, General Manager of the Clay County Fair, says there are some food trucks set up on the grounds for what's known as a “Fair Food To Go” event that continues through Saturday September 19th, 2020.

Parsons says the events will help the Clay County Fair Association make up at least a small part of the revenue they're losing with no fair being held this year. He says it amounts to about $3 million.

Parsons says, "What do we do with the money from the fair? Well what we do is what we do every year. You use it to repair and maintain and fix up the 260 acre fairgrounds which is the private property of the fair association. Then we use that money to put on next year's fair, and obviously there's going to be a big gap that we're going to have to fill and we kind of have a campaign going right now called 'Save The Fair' that we'll be talking more about later, but really we're going to need some help from everybody to make sure that the fair is back in 2021."