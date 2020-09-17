Local truckers honored for ‘Truck Driver Appreciation Week’

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- September 13th-19th marks trucker appreciation week. A week to pay respect to those truckers who help get things where they need to be even in the midst of a pandemic.

"The trucking industry always steps up to the plate," said Tom Sherlock, K&B Transportation.

Two local truck drivers were randomly selected to be honored as a part of truck driver appreciation week.

The drivers received meal packages to thank them for everything they, especially throughout the pandemic.

One driver, Tom Sherlock, saID he appreciates people recognizing their line of work.

"I'm just proud to be here. And thankful that we are getting some recognition. That's one thing the pandemic has done for the trucking industry. People have started to appreciate the fact that these guys are willing to stay out there and get the job done," said Sherlock.

Even when the going gets tough… Sherlock says you'll still find truckers out on the road.

"Well, that's part of what most drivers are really proud of. That they can get out there and get things where they need to be and get them there in a timely manner. There's nothing in our lives that doesn't touch a truck at one time or another. And when people are in trouble, trucker's will step up," said Sherlock.

He says it's an honor to be able to provide service, even during a pandemic.

"We've been able to get out and get everything delivered the way it's supposed to been delivered," said Sherlock.

So, next time you head to the store, pause for a minute, and thank those who get everything you need on those shelves.