New Japanese PM gets word out: He supports Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s new prime minister has gotten the word out to the president of the International Olympic Committee that he has a “strong commitment” to next year’s delayed Tokyo Games. Yoshiro Mori is the head of the local organizing committee and he says that’s the message he delivered to IOC President Thomas Bach from new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Mori says he spoke to Bach on a conference call. Mori says “Mr. Bach was very pleased when he heard this. He said he wanted to fly over immediately and thank Mr. Suga for that.” Tokyo organizers say the games will go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.