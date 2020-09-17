OABCIG’s DeJean selected to play in All-American game in San Antonio

IDA GROVE, Iowa (KTIV) -- OABCIG's Cooper DeJean has been selected to play in the prestigious All-American Bowl, which features the top high school seniors in the country.

DeJean led the Falcons to the Class 2A state title last season, passing for over 3,500 yards with 42 TD passes. He also ran for over 1,300 yards with 16 TD's on the ground.

The Falcons are ranked number-1 this season in Class 1A and DeJean has already committed to play at the University of Iowa.

That All-American game in San Antonio, Texas, can be seen January 9 on KTIV-TV and NBC.