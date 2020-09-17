Poop knives, arachnophobic entomologists win 2020 Ig Nobels

Not even the coronavirus could stop the 30th annual Ig Nobel ceremony, which annually recognizes sometimes dubious but always humorous scientific achievement. The event is usually held live at Harvard University, but Thursday’s awards presentation was a virtual prerecorded affair. One winner is an anthropologist who tried to fashion a knife out of frozen human feces. Another is a researcher who found that people who study insects for a living are creeped out by spiders. President Donald Trump and several other world leaders also won Ig Nobels for insisting they’re smarter than scientists in dealing with the pandemic.