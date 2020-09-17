Schwarzenegger: Use stimulus funds to invest in clean-energy

VIENNA (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says government stimulus programs designed to keep countries afloat during the coronavirus pandemic offer “a tremendous opportunity” to build a clean-energy economy. The actor and former California governor urged governments on Thursday not to “invest in the past.” Schwarzenegger spoke by video link from Los Angeles to the Austrian World Summit taking place in Vienna, an offshoot of his climate initiative. He said that “forward-looking decisions” are needed now as trillions are being poured into rebuilding economies around the globe. Schwarzenegger said efficient uses of money would include making buildings more energy-efficient and weatherproof, installing energy-efficiency appliances, cars using alternative fuels and planting trees.