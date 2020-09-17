Sept. 17: Nebraska reports 502 more COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

(KTIV) - Nebraska health officials reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. This brings the state's total number of cases since the pandemic began up to 39,921.

Three new virus-related death was reported, bringing Nebraska's death toll to 442.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 188 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,181 residents who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health officials say Nebraska's total recoveries rose from 29,966 to 30,254 in the last 24 hours.

So far, 416,868 tests have been conducted in the state, and 376,654 have come back negative.

Cedar County

According to the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, Cedar County has had three more COVID-19 cases, for a total of 75.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in Cedar County.

Dakota County

Health officials reported 25 new COVID-19 case in Dakota County. The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total positive cases to 2,107.

No new virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, Dakota County has had 43 virus-related deaths.

Dixon County

Health officials say Dixon County has had two new positive cases. To date, the county has had 96 total cases.

Dixon County has reported a total of two virus-related deaths.

Thurston County

Local health officials have confirmed four new positive cases in Thurston County. The county has reported 278 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

A total of four virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.

Wayne County

Twenty-two more positive cases were reported in Wayne County, for a total of 119 thus far.

No virus-related deaths have been reported in the county.