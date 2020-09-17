Spain court considers Catalan leader’s removal from office

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Supreme Court is hearing closing arguments over whether to bar Catalonia’s separatist-minded regional leader from office. Regional President Quim Torra on Thursday is attending the final hearing of his appeal of a ruling by a lower court last year. That court ruled that Torra was unfit to hold public office for 18 months for having violated an election law that prohibits public officials from using public buildings to display political propaganda. He had refused to remove a banner reading “Free Political Prisoners and Exiles” during an official election campaign period. Torra has been allowed to remain in power during the appeal process. The court’s ruling is expected in the coming days.