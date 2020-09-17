Storm Lake police unveil the ‘Yumvee,’ a new outreach vehicle that’ll be passing out free ice cream

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Storm Lake Police Department have completed their new community outreach vehicle, the "Yumvee."

The SLPD says in June, the department was given a community grant from Tyson Foods, and that money allowed the department to re-purpose a utility military surplus Humvee.

The Humvee was painted black and white and equipped with an ice cream freezer. The freezer will allow officers to patrol Storm Lake neighborhoods and give away free ice cream.

The department's Yumvee will be used by officers to engage citizens and make connections through community outreach.

In the past, the SLPD has performed community outreach by handing out free ice cream in communities, such as Klondike Bars and Bomb Pops. But the challenge has always been keeping frozen items from melting.

But now the Yumvee's freezer changes that.