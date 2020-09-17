Syria blames US for harsh fuel crisis paralyzing the country

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s oil minister claims the severe fuel crisis that has hit his country is the result of Western sanctions and because oil fields in eastern regions has fallen under U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish fighters. The minister told state TV in an interview aired late on Wednesday that oil supplies have been delayed and while authorities have stocks, they are trying to manage them in a rational way. U.S. sanctions on Iran have also compounded the crisis. Tehran is a key Damascus ally that has supplied it with crude oil throughout Syria’s nine-year civil war.