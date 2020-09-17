Ten Siouxland teams included in new Iowa prep volleyball rankings

Ten Siouxland teams included in new Iowa prep volleyball rankingsUpdated
2020 FOURTH Iowa High School Volleyball Rankings
Compiled by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union
Thursday, September 17
Class 1A
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 5-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 8-1 2
3 New London 5-0 3
4 Janesville 11-1 4
5 Springville 8-1 5
6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 12-1 11
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5-1 7
8 Gehlen Catholic 5-5 8
9 Belle Plaine 6-4 10
10 Newell-Fonda 4-1 13
11 Southeast Warren 12-0 14
12 Council Bluffs St. Albert 2-8 6
13 Edgewood-Colesburg 7-3 9
14 BCLUW 9-4 15
15 East Mills 11-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grand View Christian (12)
Class 2A
1 Western Christian 9-5 1
2 Dike-New Hartford 13-2 2
3 Wilton 15-0 3
4 Beckman Catholic 15-4 5
5 Boyden-Hull 8-5 4
6 Underwood 9-2 6
7 East Sac County 14-0 7
8 Denver 13-2 8
9 Sumner-Fredericksburg 8-3 9
10 Jesup 10-3 10
11 West Branch 6-2 14
12 South Hardin 13-3 11
13 Hudson 14-3 13
14 Lake Mills 8-1 15
15 AC/GC 7-1 NR
Dropped Out: Grundy Center (12)
Class 3A
1 Mount Vernon 11-0 1
2 Osage 11-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10-2 3
4 Unity Christian 6-2 4
5 Union 9-2 5
6 Davenport Assumption 7-0 6
7 West Liberty 14-0 7
8 Nevada 9-6 8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 10-3 9
10 Independence 6-2 10
11 Roland-Story 10-2 11
12 Sioux Center 10-5 12
13 Red Oak 6-3 13
14 Humboldt 16-0 15
15 Des Moines Christian 9-3 14
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10-1 4
2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 9-1 1
3 Glenwood 12-1 5
4 North Scott 12-2 6
5 Western Dubuque 10-7 2
6 Waverly-Shell Rock 15-5 9
7 Marion 7-4 3
8 West Delaware 13-6 8
9 Clear Creek-Amana 8-3 7
10 Gilbert 14-7 10
11 Bondurant-Farrar 7-2 11
12 Pella 8-2 12
13 Clinton 6-5 NR
14 Dallas Center-Grimes 5-3 15
15 Lewis Central 3-1 14
Dropped Out: Harlan (13)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 Dowling Catholic 11-1 3
2 Ankeny 7-2 4
3 Pleasant Valley 5-0 5
4 Cedar Falls 11-2 1
5 Ankeny Centennial 7-1 2
6 West Des Moines Valley 4-3 6
7 Iowa City Liberty 1-1 7
8 Dubuque Hempstead 11-1 9
9 Urbandale 6-3 10
10 Waukee 5-4 8
11 Bettendorf 4-1 12
12 Ottumwa 5-4 14
13 Des Moines Roosevelt 7-4 13
14 Linn-Mar 8-5 NR
15 Sioux City East 5-2 NR
Dropped Out: Cedar Rapids Prairie (11), Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (15)