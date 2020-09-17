 Skip to Content

Thursday’s Scores

New
9:33 pm Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Alma def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16

Broken Bow def. Lexington

Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8

Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20

Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14

Cross County def. Heartland

Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18

Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11

Giltner def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18

Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18

Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15

Maywood-Hayes Center def. Chase County, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23

McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21

Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17

Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22

Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun

Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13

Yutan def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

Arthur County Triangular=

Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-8

Axtell Triangular=

Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24

Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-23

Bertrand Triangular=

Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10

Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 28-30, 27-25, 25-23

Burwell Triangular=

Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-22

Centennial Triangular=

Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-15

Centennial def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-19

Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-14

Falls City Triangular=

Nebraska City def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-19

Franklin Triangular=

Franklin def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-22

Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17

MUDECAS=

A Division=

Championship=

Diller-Odell def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20

Fifth Place=

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20

Third Place=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19

B Division=

Championship=

Palmyra def. Southern, 25-12, 27-25

Fifth Place=

Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-18

Third Place=

Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14

Overton Triangular=

Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-20

Overton def. Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16

Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-9

Santee Triangular=

Omaha Nation def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9

Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Elkhorn Valley vs. North Central, ppd.

Howells/Dodge vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.

Nebraska Lutheran vs. College View Academy, ppd.

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content