Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Adams Central def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Alma def. Amherst, 25-18, 25-23, 25-16
Broken Bow def. Lexington
Columbus Lakeview def. Central City, 25-13, 25-9, 25-8
Columbus Scotus def. Aquinas, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20
Conestoga def. Boys Town, 25-18, 25-9, 25-14
Cross County def. Heartland
Elmwood-Murdock def. Weeping Water, 25-21, 25-18, 25-18
Fullerton def. Twin River, 25-13, 25-12, 25-11
Giltner def. Palmer, 14-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18
Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18
Humphrey St. Francis def. Riverside, 25-12, 25-6, 25-18
Kearney def. Grand Island, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Chase County, 25-22, 25-21, 25-23
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 25-17, 25-10, 25-21
Medicine Valley def. Hitchcock County, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17
Millard West def. Papillion-LaVista, 26-24, 19-25, 25-18, 25-22
Raymond Central def. Fort Calhoun
Waverly def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20
West Point-Beemer def. Madison, 25-5, 25-11, 25-13
Yutan def. Arlington, 25-15, 25-15, 25-16
Arthur County Triangular=
Mullen def. Arthur County, 25-18, 25-8
Axtell Triangular=
Axtell def. Hi-Line, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24
Hi-Line def. Loomis, 25-16, 25-23
Bertrand Triangular=
Bertrand def. Arapahoe, 25-6, 25-10
Southern Valley def. Arapahoe, 28-30, 27-25, 25-23
Burwell Triangular=
Nebraska Christian def. Central Valley, 25-16, 25-22
Centennial Triangular=
Centennial def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-8, 25-15
Centennial def. Sutton, 25-22, 25-19
Sutton def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-13, 25-14
Falls City Triangular=
Nebraska City def. Falls City, 26-24, 25-19
Franklin Triangular=
Franklin def. Deshler, 25-19, 25-22
Franklin def. Kenesaw, 25-23, 19-25, 25-17
MUDECAS=
A Division=
Championship=
Diller-Odell def. Bruning-Davenport/Shickley, 25-20, 27-29, 25-20
Fifth Place=
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-23, 20-25, 25-20
Third Place=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Johnson-Brock, 23-25, 25-16, 25-19
B Division=
Championship=
Palmyra def. Southern, 25-12, 27-25
Fifth Place=
Johnson County Central def. Pawnee City, 25-12, 25-18
Third Place=
Sterling def. Tri County, 25-15, 25-14
Overton Triangular=
Elm Creek def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-17, 25-20
Overton def. Elm Creek, 20-25, 25-19, 25-16
Overton def. Wilcox-Hildreth, 25-12, 25-9
Santee Triangular=
Omaha Nation def. Santee, 26-24, 25-9
Walthill def. Omaha Nation, 11-25, 25-22, 25-23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Elkhorn Valley vs. North Central, ppd.
Howells/Dodge vs. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, ppd.
Nebraska Lutheran vs. College View Academy, ppd.
