Some UK bars to close early amid rising COVID-19 infections

LONDON (AP) — Britain has imposed tougher restrictions on people and businesses in parts of northeastern England as the nation attempts to stem the spread of COVID-19 before the colder winter months. Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons on Thursday that the new measures would include a ban on residents socializing with people outside their households, ordering leisure and entertainment venues to close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and limiting bars and restaurants to table service only. He also promised 2.7 billion pounds ($3.5 billion) to support the National Health Service this winter. The British government previously reimposed limits on public gatherings after infection rates rose to levels not seen since late May.