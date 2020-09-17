Virus hits Lebanese prison as inmates jockey for release

BEIRUT (AP) — The head of Lebanon’s doctors union says the country’s largest prison is grappling with an alarming coronavirus outbreak. He says many inmates are refusing to take preventative measures or get tested, under the impression that getting infected could speed up their release as part of a rumored general amnesty. He said Thursday that over 200 of the 3,000 detainees at the prison have tested positive in recent days, and that “Overcrowding is the prison’s main problem.” Some observers have said the spread of the virus in Lebanon is being used to pressure the government to implement a general amnesty for prisoners.