Woodbury County absentee voting: What you need to know

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Iowa supreme court has refused to review lower court decisions that invalidates absentee ballot request forms with pre-filled information.

The court issued orders denying requests to put rulings in Linn and Woodbury counties on hold.

The elections commissioners in both counties say thousands of voters could be disenfranchised and inconvenienced if the rulings stand.

The court rejected all of their requests.

Judges have ruled the counties overstepped by sending absentee ballot request forms to voters with their personal information already filled in.

Woodbury County Pat Gill says voters who submitted one of the invalidated forms will receive a notification with a blank absentee ballot request form.

It will include a postage-paid envelope, encouraging the voter to resubmit it.

Gill said the new absentee ballots will be sent on October 5th.

A request form for those absentee ballots must be submitted before that date.

October 5th also is the day in-person absentee voting starts up at the LongLines Family rec center.

Voting will be held there until the day before the election.

Despite the setbacks, Gil said he doesn't think it will impact the number of people who vote for this election.

"I do not see a decline because voters, it's been made apparent to me, that voters want to vote in this election. They view it as an important election and they are going to cast their ballot no matter what," said Gill.

Gill said voters who submitted a now-invalid absentee ballot request form will receive a letter notifying them they have to re-submit a new form.

He said those letters have been sent out.