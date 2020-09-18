Australia pays $3.7 M to help news agency though pandemic

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian government has announced a $3.7 million grant to the national news agency as part of pandemic-related assistance to regional journalism. Communications Minister Paul Fletcher says Australian Associated Press is critical to media diversity and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to accurate, fact-based and independent journalism over its 85-year history, including a strong contribution to regional news. AAP provides services to more than 250 regional news mastheads across Australia. AAP Chair Jonty Low and Chief Executive Emma Cowdroy welcomed the funding as an endorsement of the role that AAP plays in providing a key piece of Australia’s democratic infrastructure.