Beta spurs hurricane watch for Texas, expected to strengthen

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for coastal Texas late Friday as Tropical Storm Beta gains strength in the Gulf of Mexico. A storm surge watch and a tropical storm watch are also in effect for the area during an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season. Beta is forecast to become a hurricane on Sunday. Forecasters ran out of traditional storm names earlier Friday, forcing the use of the Greek alphabet. Teddy remains a powerful hurricane headed toward Bermuda less than a week after Hurricane Paulette there. And, parts of the Alabama coast and Florida Panhandle were still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Sally, which roared ashore Wednesday.